Five including auto-rickshaw driver crushed under truck

The deceased were the auto-rickshaw driver Julhas Mia, 60, Zahirul Islam, 35, and Jalal Uddin, 38, of Burichang upazila, and Saiful Islam, 33, and Alamgir Hossain, 28, of Debidwar upazila.

The three-wheeler transported passengers on the highway violating rules that bar movement of three-wheelers on the highway.

Mainamati Highway Police officer-in-charge Belal Uddin Jahangir said an auto-rickshaw on the Cumilla-Brahmanbaria regional highway was heading towards Mainamati cantonment area at 8:10am. The auto-rickshaw was first hit and then crushed by a drum truck from the rear in Sindhuriapara area of ​​Burichang upazila leaving, five people dead on the spot.