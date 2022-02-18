Five including auto-rickshaw driver crushed under truck

The deceased were the auto-rickshaw driver Julhas Mia, 60, Zahirul Islam, 35, and Jalal Uddin, 38, of Burichang upazila, and Saiful Islam, 33, and Alamgir Hossain, 28, of Debidwar upazila.
The three-wheeler transported passengers on the highway violating rules that bar movement of three-wheelers on the highway.
Mainamati Highway Police officer-in-charge Belal Uddin Jahangir said an auto-rickshaw on the Cumilla-Brahmanbaria regional highway was heading towards Mainamati cantonment area at 8:10am. The auto-rickshaw was first hit and then crushed by a drum truck from the rear in Sindhuriapara area of Burichang upazila leaving, five people dead on the spot.
He also said that two people were injured in the incident.
They have been admitted to the hospital and truck was also seized. The body has been taken to the police station, he added.
OC Belal Uddin further said CNG-run auto-rickshaws are not allowed on the highway.