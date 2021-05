Four people of a family among five were killed as a truck hit an auto-rickshaw on Sylhet-Tamabil highway in Ferry Ghat area of Jaintiapur upazila in Sylhet on Sunday.

The deceased were not identified immediately.

According to police the accident took place at around 6:45am on Sunday. Four passengers and the auto-rickshaw driver died on the spot.

Jaintiapur police officer-in-charge (OC) Dastagir Ahmed said, rescue work was underway at the scene.