Bijoy Express derails in Cumilla, rail communication with Chattogram snapped

Nine compartments of Bijoy Express, coming from Chattogram to Jamalpur, derailed in Nangalkot upazila of Cumiila on Sunday afternoon after rail tracks bent out of shape, snapping rail communication between Chattogram and the reaming parts of the country.

At least 10 people were also injured in the accident that took place in the Tejerbazar area away from the upazila’s Hasanpur railway station at 1:43pm. On information, the rescue trains from Akhaura, Laksham and Chattogram left for the science.