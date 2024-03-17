Bijoy Express derails in Cumilla, rail communication with Chattogram snapped
Nine compartments of Bijoy Express, coming from Chattogram to Jamalpur, derailed in Nangalkot upazila of Cumiila on Sunday afternoon after rail tracks bent out of shape, snapping rail communication between Chattogram and the reaming parts of the country.
At least 10 people were also injured in the accident that took place in the Tejerbazar area away from the upazila’s Hasanpur railway station at 1:43pm. On information, the rescue trains from Akhaura, Laksham and Chattogram left for the science.
Hasanpur railway station’s assistant station master Mong Goo Marma told Prothom Alo, “Rail tracks were bent due to heat, causing the derailment of the compartments. The salvage operation will start after rescue trains arrive. No death, however, was reported, but a large number of people sustained injuries.”
Passenger Abdul Jabbar, from Bhairab, “The compartments of the moving train all of a sudden started leaning over, and we started screaming. At one stage, the train stopped moving.”
A local resident, Saiful Islam told Prothom Alo from the spot that train compartments remain leaning. Curious people also gathered in the spot, with many of them taking photos on their mobile phones. The accident left at least 10 people injured, he added.