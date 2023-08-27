3 policemen die as train rams into their vehicle in Sitakunda

Three police officers lost their lives in a train accident in Sitakunda upazila in Chattogram on Sunday. Two more police officials and a member of the Union Parishad suffered injuries in the accident.
The accident took place at the Fakirhat area of Salimpur union in Sitakunda at around 12:15pm. Sitakundu police station’s inspector (investigation) Abu Sayed confirmed that three police officers have died in the accident.
Eye-witness Samiur Rahman, the deputy inspector of Fouzdarhat police outpost, told Prothom Alo that a patrol team of the Sitakundu police station along with a UP member was on its way to nab a criminal. While crossing the railway tracks, the vehicle got stuck. A Dhaka-bound train from Chattogram then rammed into the police vehicle.
A police constable died at the spot. Four police officers and the UP member Shahadat Hossain suffered injuries. They were rescued and admitted to the Chattogram Medical College Hospital.