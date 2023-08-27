Accident

3 policemen die as train rams into their vehicle in Sitakunda

Sitakunda
The hurt policemen were rushed to the Chattogram Medical College Hospital on 27 August 2023
Three police officers lost their lives in a train accident in Sitakunda upazila in Chattogram on Sunday. Two more police officials and a member of the Union Parishad suffered injuries in the accident.

The accident took place at the Fakirhat area of Salimpur union in Sitakunda at around 12:15pm. Sitakundu police station’s inspector (investigation) Abu Sayed confirmed that three police officers have died in the accident.

Eye-witness Samiur Rahman, the deputy inspector of Fouzdarhat police outpost, told Prothom Alo that a patrol team of the Sitakundu police station along with a UP member was on its way to nab a criminal. While crossing the railway tracks, the vehicle got stuck. A Dhaka-bound train from Chattogram then rammed into the police vehicle.

The heavily damaged police vehicle after the accident in Fakirhat, Sitakunda in Chattogram on 27 August 2023
A police constable died at the spot. Four police officers and the UP member Shahadat Hossain suffered injuries. They were rescued and admitted to the Chattogram Medical College Hospital.

