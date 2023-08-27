3 policemen die as train rams into their vehicle in Sitakunda

Three police officers lost their lives in a train accident in Sitakunda upazila in Chattogram on Sunday. Two more police officials and a member of the Union Parishad suffered injuries in the accident.

The accident took place at the Fakirhat area of Salimpur union in Sitakunda at around 12:15pm. Sitakundu police station’s inspector (investigation) Abu Sayed confirmed that three police officers have died in the accident.