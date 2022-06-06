Killer Bus was unfit, without route permit

The bus that caused the accident in Savar’s Baliarpur on Sunday which took four lives, including scientists of Bangladesh Atomic Energy Commission, didn’t have a route permit, a valid fitness certificate and was operating without paying due taxes, said Bangladesh Road Transport Authority (BRTA) on Monday.

The accident took place at the Dhaka-Aricha highway on Sunday morning. BAEC’s senior scientific officer Arifuzzaman, scientific officer Puja Sarkar, engineer Kausar Ahmmed and bus’s driver Rajib Hossain lost their lives in the accident while 15-20 people sustained injuries.