Mother, daughter among three killed in Lakshmipur road crash

Three persons, including a woman and her daughter, were killed as a soil-laden pickup van ran over them and plunged into a roadside ditch after its driver lost control in Charchamita area of the Lakshmipur Sadar upazila, BSS reports.
The deceased were identified as Rahela Begum ,50, wife of late Mohammad Babul of Charchamita village, her daughter Jannat (11) and Mohammad Masum (10), son of one Jahangir Alam of Begumganj upazila of Noakhali district.
According to the eye witnesses, the pickup van ran over them and plunged into the ditch when the three were planting banana trees on the roadside.
The victims were taken to Noakhali General Hospital with critical injuries while Rahela Begum breathed her last on the way to the hospital, they said, adding that the physician declared Jannat and Masum dead after they were taken to the health facility.
Sub-inspector (SI) of Chandraganj Highway Police Station Kawser Ahmed confirmed the incident and said the bodies will be handed over to the victims ‘families after completing legal procedure and autopsy.
The pickup van, however, was seized from the spot, he said.