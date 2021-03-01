Mother, daughter among three killed in Lakshmipur road crash

Three persons, including a woman and her daughter, were killed as a soil-laden pickup van ran over them and plunged into a roadside ditch after its driver lost control in Charchamita area of the Lakshmipur Sadar upazila, BSS reports.

The deceased were identified as Rahela Begum ,50, wife of late Mohammad Babul of Charchamita village, her daughter Jannat (11) and Mohammad Masum (10), son of one Jahangir Alam of Begumganj upazila of Noakhali district.

According to the eye witnesses, the pickup van ran over them and plunged into the ditch when the three were planting banana trees on the roadside.