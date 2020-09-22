Mother, daughter killed in Cumilla road crash

Prothom Alo English Desk
A total of four people were killed across the country on Sunday in road accidents. File photo
A woman and her minor daughter were killed in a road accident on the Cumilla-Sylhet highway in Mainamoti area early Monday, BSS reports.

The deceased were identified as Kulsum, 36, wife of Earshad Ali, a resident of Debiddar upazila and her three years old daughter Shahina, sub-inspector of Mainamoti Highway Police station Kamruzzaman told BSS.

The accident took place in the area when a passenger bus hit a motorcycle carrying the victims, leaving the duo dead on the spot, he said.

The bodies were sent to Cumilla Medical College Hospital morgue for autopsy.

Police seized the bus but the driver managed to escape.

