Motorcyclist killed in city road crash

Prothom Alo English Desk
A total of four people were killed across the country on Sunday in road accidents. File photo
A total of four people were killed across the country on Sunday in road accidents. File photo

A motorcyclist was killed after a bus hit the motorbike from behind at Shanir Akhra in city’s Jatrabari area on Wednesday morning, UNB reports.

The deceased was identified as Masud Hossain, 40, son of Delwar Hossain, a resident of Demra.

Advertisement

The accident took place around 10:30am when the bus hit the motorbike carrying Masud, a father of three, leaving him injured, said inspector Bachchu Mia, in-charge of Dhaka Medical College Hospital (DMCH) police outpost.

Later, he was taken to DMCH where the doctors declared them dead.

More News

Eight of a family killed as microbus plunges into pond

A total of four people were killed across the country on Sunday in road accidents. File photo

Two die of electrocution in Kishoreganj

Two die of electrocution in Kishoreganj

2 HSC examinees killed in Savar road crash

A total of four people were killed across the country on Sunday in road accidents. File photo

Man, grandson killed in Chattogram slum fire

Firefighters along with locals looking for casualties after dousing the blaze at a Chattogram slum on 14 August, 2020.