DU student killed, father injured

She was returning to Dhaka from her hometown, Gopalganj, with her father Masud Mia who was also injured in the accident.
The bus, Emad Paribahan, left Khulna at 7:00 am on Sunday and fell into the ditch at Kutubpur area as the driver lost its control. As of now, 19 were killed in this accident while 10 are undergoing treatment at Dhaka Medical College Hospital.
Besides, at least 25 more injured are receiving treatment at Shibchar upazila health complex.
Masud Mia who is undergoing treatment at Panchar Islamia Hospital works as a security guard of a pharmaceutical company at Pachuria area of Gopalganj sadar. His daughter, Sweety, would stay at a rented house at Mirpur in Dhaka.
The grief-stricken father said studying at Dhaka University was the only dream of her daughter.
He wailed, losing his daughter, saying, "I accompanied her to take her to Dhaka safely. But I couldn't reach Dhaka accompanying her. My beloved daughter passed away leaving me alone."
According to the police and the fire service, the identities of the 16 deceased among 19 were confirmed.
Police handed over the 16 bodies to their families as of 3:00 pm on Sunday. The identity of a deceased couldn't be confirmed with two other bodies being kept at Dhaka Medical College Hospital morgue.