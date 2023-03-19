DU student killed, father injured

She was returning to Dhaka from her hometown, Gopalganj, with her father Masud Mia who was also injured in the accident.

The bus, Emad Paribahan, left Khulna at 7:00 am on Sunday and fell into the ditch at Kutubpur area as the driver lost its control. As of now, 19 were killed in this accident while 10 are undergoing treatment at Dhaka Medical College Hospital.

Besides, at least 25 more injured are receiving treatment at Shibchar upazila health complex.