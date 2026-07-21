‘No compensation can make up for the loss of a child, we want justice’

“I held my healthy son by the hand and dropped him off at school in the morning. At lunchtime, I took him egg curry and rice. I don't even know whether he managed to eat it. A day later, I returned home from the hospital with his body. He was burned so badly that his face was unrecognisable. I kept saying, 'Look at your mother, call me just once.' But he never looked at me, never called out.”

An emotional Bithi Akter recalled her son, Borhan Uddin Bappi, in these words. Borhan was a class-III student at the Diabari campus of Milestone School and College in Uttara, Dhaka.

On 21 July last year, a Bangladesh Air Force fighter jet crashed into the campus. Borhan suffered severe burns in the incident and died early the following morning at the National Institute of Burn and Plastic Surgery in the capital.