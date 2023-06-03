Father, son killed in train-auto rickshaw crash in Cumilla

The victims have been identified as Md Shohag, 35, an auto-rickshaw driver from Pakamura village in Barura upazila, and his 12-year-old son, Sohel.

Debashish Chowdhury, the officer in charge of Sadar Dakshin police station, said at the time of the accident, Md Shohag was teaching his son how to drive the auto rickshaw. At one stage, their vehicle collided with the Dhaka-bound Mahanagar Express train when it was crossing the area.

Later, their bodies were recovered from the spot.

Mahbubur Rahman, railway station master of Cumilla, said the train dragged the auto-rickshaw for a half-kilometer stretch and left the duo dead on the spot.