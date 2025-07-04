Bus-truck collision leaves 3 dead, 10 injured in Pabna

Three people were killed and 10 others injured in a head-on collision between a bus and a truck on Dhaka-Pabna Highway in Santhia upazila of Pabna district Friday morning, said the police.

Two of the deceased were identified as Abed Ali, 37, son of late Hashem Molla of Shantipur area under Sujanagar upazila of the district, and Mansur Ali, 40, son of Irad Ali Promanik of Karigar para under Ataikula police station area in the district.