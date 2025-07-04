Bus-truck collision leaves 3 dead, 10 injured in Pabna
Three people were killed and 10 others injured in a head-on collision between a bus and a truck on Dhaka-Pabna Highway in Santhia upazila of Pabna district Friday morning, said the police.
Two of the deceased were identified as Abed Ali, 37, son of late Hashem Molla of Shantipur area under Sujanagar upazila of the district, and Mansur Ali, 40, son of Irad Ali Promanik of Karigar para under Ataikula police station area in the district.
Officer-in-charge (OC) of Madhabpur highway police station, Mustafizur Rahman said the Pabna-bound bus from Dhaka collided with the stone-laden truck in Purbo Bangram area around 6:00 am, leaving the three dead on the spot and 10 others critically injured.
The injured were sent to Pabna General Hospital and the conditions of some were stated to be critical. The OC said that all the victims were passengers of the bus adding that legal action will be taken accordingly.