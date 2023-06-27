94 killed in 260 accidents in one year

Casualties and the number of accidents on the only expressway of the country are rising. As many as 94 people were killed in 260 road crashes on the expressway within just one year of the inauguration. Speeding vehicles, unskilled drivers without licences, unfit vehicles and reckless motorcycles are the main reasons behind the accidents on the Dhaka-Bhanga expressway, the people concerned say.

The Bangladesh Road Transport Authority (BRTA) has urged the police to increase vigilance to curb the number of accidents on the expressway. And the police are stressing on setting up CCTV cameras. At the same time, they also emphasised on increasing manpower and other facilities in the highway police stations.

Most recently, on Saturday, seven people of a family were killed after the tyres of the ambulance carrying them burst on the Manigram flyover of the expressway. The driver of the ambulance also died in the accident