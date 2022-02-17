Sand-laden vessel sinks in Meghna, one missing

A 55-year-old went missing after a sand-laden vessel sank following a collision with a launch in the Meghna river off the coast of Charkishoregnj in Munsiganj on Wednesday night, reports UNB.

The victim was identified as Lashkar Motaleb from Bhola district.

Inspector Zahurul Haque of Kalagachia river police, said the ill-fated vessel, ‘Makam-3’, with six crew members on board, capsised in the river after being hit by Barishal-bound 'MV Surovi-7' launch around 11.00pm.

"Lashkar could not get out of the sunken vessel," said Sabuj, another crew member.

'MV Surovi-7’ was anchored after the accident. "The passengers of the launch escaped unhurt," the police officer said.