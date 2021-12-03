Speedy bus kills three more youths on Chandpur-Cumilla highway

Hajiganj police sub-inspector Joynal Abedin said six young men were going from Chandina in Cumilla to Chandpur Molhead tourist spot on two motorcycles.
At Dherra of Hajiganj, One of the motorcycles collided head-on with a passenger bus coming from the opposite leaving three riders of a bike dead on the spot.
Hundreds of vehicles were stranded on road after the accident. Meanwhile, locals managed to seize the bus but the driver managed to escape.
Joynal said that the bodies were taken to the police station. Legal action would be taken after the autopsy, he said.