Speedy bus kills three more youths on Chandpur-Cumilla highway

Three youths riding a motorbike on the way to a tourist spot were killed after a collision with a speedy bus on Chandpur-Cumilla highway on Friday, reports UNB quoting police.

The accident took place at Hajiganj's Dherra CNG station area at around 1.30 pm during the Jumma prayers.

The deceased were identified as Sohag Hossain, 30, Md. Monir Hossain, 30, and Md. Sujan Hossain, 28, residents of Belashwar area of Chandina in Cumilla.