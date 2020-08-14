Sylhet road accident toll rises to 6

The death toll from road accident in Bhangha area on Dhaka-Sylhet Highway in Usmaninagar upazila of Sylhet on Thursday evening has risen to six as four severally injured persons were declared dead on arrival at Sylhet Osmani Medical College and Hospital.

Local police said the accident claimed six people including five members of a family and injured two others, reports news agency UNB.

The deceased were identified as Junayed Ahmed, 28, an CNG-run auto-rickshaw driver and Jahangir, 30, Hamida Begum, 36 of Brahmangram in Osmaninagar upazila and her daughters Arifa 12, Karima Begum, 8 and Khadiza, 2.