Sylhet road accident toll rises to 6

The death toll from road accident in Bhangha area on Dhaka-Sylhet Highway in Usmaninagar upazila of Sylhet on Thursday evening has risen to six as four severally injured persons were declared dead on arrival at Sylhet Osmani Medical College and Hospital.
Local police said the accident claimed six people including five members of a family and injured two others, reports news agency UNB.
The deceased were identified as Junayed Ahmed, 28, an CNG-run auto-rickshaw driver and Jahangir, 30, Hamida Begum, 36 of Brahmangram in Osmaninagar upazila and her daughters Arifa 12, Karima Begum, 8 and Khadiza, 2.
Locals and police said the accident occurred in the area when a Sylhet-bound bus hit the CNG-run auto rickshaw around 7.40pm yesterday, leaving Junayed and Hamida dead on the spot and wounding six others.
Later, the seriously injured people were rushed to the Osmani Medical College Hospital, Sylhet where on physicians declared Jahangir, Arifa, Karima and Khadiza dead, officer-in-charge (OC) of Osmaninagar police station Shyamal Bonik said.
The bodies will be handed over to their family members after autopsies, he added.