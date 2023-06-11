4 killed in separate road crashes in Gazipur, Lalmonirhat

Four persons were killed in two separate road accidents in Gazipur and Lalmonirhat from Saturday night till Sunday morning, UNB reports

In Gazipur, two persons were killed and another was injured as a truck ran over a CNG-run auto-rickshaw on Mawna-Kaliakair road in Kaliakair upazila of Gazipur early morning on Sunday.

The identities of the deceased could not be known immediately.

Sohel Rana, an in-charge of Phulbaria police outpost, said the accident occurred around 6:00 am when the Phulbaria-bound truck ran over the auto-rickshaw in Phulbaria Bazar area, leaving the duo dead on the spot.