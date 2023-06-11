4 killed in separate road crashes in Gazipur, Lalmonirhat

Four persons were killed in two separate road accidents in Gazipur and Lalmonirhat from Saturday night till Sunday morning, UNB reports
In Gazipur, two persons were killed and another was injured as a truck ran over a CNG-run auto-rickshaw on Mawna-Kaliakair road in Kaliakair upazila of Gazipur early morning on Sunday.
The identities of the deceased could not be known immediately.
Sohel Rana, an in-charge of Phulbaria police outpost, said the accident occurred around 6:00 am when the Phulbaria-bound truck ran over the auto-rickshaw in Phulbaria Bazar area, leaving the duo dead on the spot.
The bodies were sent to Shaheed Tajuddin Ahmad Medical College Hospital morgue for autopsies, he said, adding that the injured auto-rickshaw driver is undergoing treatment at the hospital.
Though the truck could be seized, its driver managed to flee, the police officer said, adding that a process was underway to take legal action in this connection.
Meanwhile, two friends died and another sustained injuries after being hit by a truck while they were “making TikTok videos” on Kakina-Mahipur road in Kaliganj upazila of Lalmonirhat district last night.
Wazed Ali, 18, son of Sahidul Miah, and Shah Alam, 17, son of Azir Ali, were from Rudreshar village under Kakina union of Kaliganj upazila. The identity of the injured could not be known immediately.
Police and locals said the three friends — on a motorbike — were making TikTok videos on the Gangachara Sheikh Hasina Teesta Bridge around 11:00pm.
A Burimari-bound truck from Rangpur hit the bike from behind on the bridge, leaving the trio critically injured, said Habibur Rahman, officer-in-charge (investigation) of Kaliganj police station.
They were rushed to Rangpur Medical College Hospital where on-duty doctors declared Wazed and Shah Alam dead on arrival, he said, adding that the other injured friend is undergoing treatment there.