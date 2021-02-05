Truck claims life of Khulna college teacher

A college teacher was killed after being hit by a speedy truck in the zero point area of Khulna city on Friday morning, police said.

The deceased was identified as Panchanan Biswas, 50, a teacher of Shaheed Abul Kashem Degree College, reports news agency UNB.

The victim was walking on the roadside in the morning when the truck hit him, said officer-in-charge of Harintana police station Enamul Haque.

The college teacher was rushed to Khulna Medical College and Hospital where he succumbed to his injuries around 9:00 am, the OC said.

The body has been sent to morgue for autopsy, he added. "Police have arrested the truck driver and his helper."