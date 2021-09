Two youths were killed in a head-on collision between a motorbike and a pickup van on the Naogaon-Rajshahi highway near Sreerampur in Manda upazila of Naogaon on Thursday morning, police said, UNB reports.

The deceased were identified as van driver Shamim Ahmed (24), son of Abdus Salam of Shahmukhdum of Rajshahi, and 28-year-old biker Sanarul Islam, son of Tayej Uddin of Sabail village in Narail.