Accident

Two killed in Jamalpur road accident

Prothom Alo English Desk

Two persons were killed and two others injured in a collision between a CNG-run auto-rickshaw and a truck on Jamalpur-Dhaka highway in Narikeli early on Tuesday, reports UNB.

The deceased were identified as Mintu Mia, 28, son of Shahjahan Ali of Chontia village in Jamalpur Sadar upazila, and Abul Kalam Azad, 45, son of Usman Gani of Munsinangla village in Melandah upazila.

Eye-witnesses said the accident occurred around 5:00am when the Jamalpur-bound truck travelling at a high speed hit the auto-rickshaw on the highway in Narikeli in Jamalpur Sadar upazila, after its driver lost control of the heavy vehicle.

The impact of the crash was such that it left the four occupants of the auto-rickshaw injured, two of them fatally. The two injured, including the auto driver, have been admitted to Jamalpur Sadar Hospital.

Jamalpur Sadar police station SI Harun Aur Rashid said the bodies were sent to the Jamalpur Sadar Hospital morgue for post-mortem. "Efforts are on to track down the killer truck and its driver," he added.

