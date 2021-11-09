Two killed in Jamalpur road accident

Eye-witnesses said the accident occurred around 5:00am when the Jamalpur-bound truck travelling at a high speed hit the auto-rickshaw on the highway in Narikeli in Jamalpur Sadar upazila, after its driver lost control of the heavy vehicle.

The impact of the crash was such that it left the four occupants of the auto-rickshaw injured, two of them fatally. The two injured, including the auto driver, have been admitted to Jamalpur Sadar Hospital.

Jamalpur Sadar police station SI Harun Aur Rashid said the bodies were sent to the Jamalpur Sadar Hospital morgue for post-mortem. "Efforts are on to track down the killer truck and its driver," he added.