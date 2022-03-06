Two motorcyclists killed in Jashore road crash

Two motorcyclists were killed and 2 others injured in a head-on collision at Shyamlagachhi area in Sharsha upazila of Jashore district on Saturday night, UNB reports.

The deceased were identified as Ashraful, 32, son of Ramzan Ali of Dhanyakhola village in Sharsha upazila and Moin Uddin, 30, son of AH Khaleq of the same village.