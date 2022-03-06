Two motorcyclists killed in Jashore road crash

However, the identities of the injured could not be known immediately.
The accident occurred when the two motorcyclists collided while crossing each other from opposite directions at Shyamlagachhi around 8:00pm on Saturday, said Manjurul Alam, officer-in-Charge of Navaran Highway Police.
Locals rescued the injured and took them to the Upazila Health Complex. Later, they were sent to Jashore General Hospital for better treatment as their condition worsened.
The bodies were sent to Jashore General Hospital Morgue for autopsy, he added.