Accident

Two motorcyclists killed in Jashore road crash

Prothom Alo English Desk

Two motorcyclists were killed and 2 others injured in a head-on collision at Shyamlagachhi area in Sharsha upazila of Jashore district on Saturday night, UNB reports.

The deceased were identified as Ashraful, 32, son of Ramzan Ali of Dhanyakhola village in Sharsha upazila and Moin Uddin, 30, son of AH Khaleq of the same village.

However, the identities of the injured could not be known immediately.

The accident occurred when the two motorcyclists collided while crossing each other from opposite directions at Shyamlagachhi around 8:00pm on Saturday, said Manjurul Alam, officer-in-Charge of Navaran Highway Police.

Locals rescued the injured and took them to the Upazila Health Complex. Later, they were sent to Jashore General Hospital for better treatment as their condition worsened.

The bodies were sent to Jashore General Hospital Morgue for autopsy, he added.

