Two sisters killed in Lakshmipur road accident

Sanjida, a Class VIII student of Lakshmipur Govt Girls School, and Famida, a IX grader of Dhaka Segunbagicha High School, were on their way to their grandfather’s house when the accident occurred.
The sisters were run over by the truck when they fell off their uncle’s bike after he suddenly lost control of the two-wheeler on the high-speed corridor, police said.
Agitated passersby caught the truck driver and handed him over to the police. They dispersed only after cops assured them of action in the case.
“Legal action will be taken against the truck driver after a probe,” said an officer from Lakshmipur Model Thana.