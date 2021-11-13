Two sisters killed in Lakshmipur road accident

Two sisters were killed after being run over by a speeding truck in the Palerhat area of the Lakshmipur-Ramganj highway on Saturday morning, police said, UNB reports.

The deceased were identified as Sanjida Akhter, daughter of Arif Hossain of Raipur upazila, and Famida, daughter of Alamgir Hossain. Sanjida and Famida were cousins.