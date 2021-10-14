University teacher among five killed in road crashes

At least five people, including an associate professor of a university, were killed in different road accidents in Nazirpur of Pirojpur and Shantiganj of Sunamganj on Wednesday.

In Pirojpur, associate professor of English at Bangabandhu Sheikh Mujibur Rahman Science and Technology University Kazi Mashiur Rahman, 38, and driver of a battery-run auto-rickshaw Md Rakib, 17, were killed when a bus hit the auto-rickshaw on Wednesday afternoon.

The incident took place on Pirojpur-Gopalganj regional highway near Kabirajbari in Nazirpur upazila around 5:00pm, said police.