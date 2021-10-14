University teacher among five killed in road crashes

Police and family sources said Kazi Mashiur Rahman, his wife Runa and son Kazi Monowar were going to Gopalganj by an auto-rickshaw in the afternoon. A bus hit the auto-rickshaw from behind in afternoon, leaving the three passengers and the auto-rickshaw driver injured.
Local people rescued them and took them to Khulna Medical College Hospital but Kazi Mashiur Rahman died on the way to the hospital while Rakib breathed his last under treatment.
Wife and son of Kazi Mashiur Rahman were admitted to the hospital.
Nazirpur Upazila Health Complex physician Mostofa Kaiser the critically injured were given primary treatment and referred to Khulna Medical College Hospital.
Nazipur police station officer-in-charge Md Ashrafuzzaman said two people were killed in the road accident. We’ve seized the bus but the driver managed to flee the scene.
In Sunamganj, three people were killed in a head-on collision between a bus and a motorcycle on Sunamganj-Sylhet road in Noagaon of Shantiganj around 10:00pm.
The deceased are Hridoy Ahmed, 20, from Koitak area in Chhatak, Jamil Hossain, 20, and Layek Mia, 20. All of the three were riding the motorcycle.
Police have seized the bus and detained the driver, said Shantiganj police station officer-in-charge Kazi Moktadir Hossain.
Local people said a Mymensingh-bound bus hit the motorcycle in Noagaon area leaving three youths killed on the spot.