Accident

2 women killed in separate road accidents in Dinajpur

Prothom Alo English Desk

Two women were killed in separate road accidents at Chirirbandar upazila and Nawabganj upazila of Dinajpur district on Friday, reports UNB.

The deceased were identified as Mariam Begum, 50, wife of late Afal Uddin, resident of Khuniyadighi area of Chirirbandar, and Rashida Begum, 60, wife of late Shamshul Haque, resident of Daudpur area under Nawabganj upazila.

Nur Alam Siddique, sub inspector of Chirirbandar police station, said that a motorcycle hit Mariam Begum on Friday morning while she was sweeping dried leaves on the road for cooking fuel at Khuniyadighi area, leaving her critically injured.

Later, locals rescued her and took her to Chirirbandar Upazila Health Complex where she succumbed to her injuries at noon.

Bibhuti Bhushan Roy, sub inspector of Nawabganj police station, said that pedestrian Rashida Begum was going to Bhaduriya bazar on Friday noon when a picnic bus hit her, leaving her dead on the spot.
 

Read more from Accident
Post Comment