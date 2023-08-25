Speeding truck kills 7 co-workers on Sylhet trip

The victims who lost their lives or were injured in the road accident in Narsingdi's Shibpur were workers of a garment factory named SB Knitting, located in Ashulia, Savar, Dhaka. They used to commute together for work purposes. On Friday, they were traveling in a group on a holiday trip to Sylhet in a microbus. Presently, some of their bodies lie in the morgue, while others are in hospital beds, their conditions dire after a reckless, speeding, stone-laden truck crushed them.

The accident occurred in the Ghasirdia area of the Dhaka-Sylhet highway in Shibpur upazila at approximately 3:00 am on Friday. The incident occurred as a stone-laden truck from Sylhet attempted to overtake another vehicle at high speed, resulting in a head-on collision with the microbus. A total of seven individuals lost their lives, and four others sustained serious injuries.