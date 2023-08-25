7 killed as truck, microbus collide in Narsingdi 

At least seven people were killed in a collision between a truck and a microbus in the Ghasirdia area of Shibpur upazila in Narsingdi. The accident occurred on the Dhaka-Sylhet highway after 2:00 am on Friday.

Abul Kalam Azad, Deputy Assistant Director (DAD) of Narsingdi Fire Service, stated that all the victims were passengers of the microbus. Among the deceased, five were pronounced dead at the accident site, while two more died after being transported to Narsingdi Sadar Hospital.