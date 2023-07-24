Driver falls sick, rams into five vehicles, two dead

Two individuals lost their lives in an accident that occurred in Chashara of Narayanganj city. The incident took place in front of Santana Market around 11:00 am on Monday, resulting in the death of the fire service driver and a pedestrian.

The driver, identified as Jahangir Alam, 45, was on his way to the BSCIC industrial area after receiving a report of a fire when he suddenly fell sick, leading to the accident.

Eight others were injured in the accident. The identity of the deceased pedestrian was not known immediately.

More to follow…