5 killed as buses collide head-on in Chattogram
Five people have been killed in a head-on collision of two passenger buses on the Chattogram-Cox’s Bazar highway in Lohagara upazila Chattogram. At least eight more were reported injured in the accident.
The deceased were identified as Rifat Hossain, 19, from the Adhar Manik area in Padua union of the upazila, Arafat Hossain, 21, from the same area, Nazim Uddin, 25 of Chakaria Para village of the same union, Jishan Hossain, 22, from Sukhchhari Moulvipara village in Amirabad union of the upazila and Md Siddique, 20, from the Delipara area in Satkania upazila.
Confirming the development, Dohazari highway police station sub-inspector (SI) Abdul Matin said the accident occurred at around 7:30 am Monday.
He said police were on the way to the spot. The fire service has already started a rescue operation.
The locals and police say a Cox’s Bazar-bound coach of Saudia Paribahan collided head on with a minibus from the opposite direction.