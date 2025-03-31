5 killed as buses collide head-on in Chattogram

Five people have been killed in a head-on collision of two passenger buses on the Chattogram-Cox’s Bazar highway in Lohagara upazila Chattogram. At least eight more were reported injured in the accident.

The deceased were identified as Rifat Hossain, 19, from the Adhar Manik area in Padua union of the upazila, Arafat Hossain, 21, from the same area, Nazim Uddin, 25 of Chakaria Para village of the same union, Jishan Hossain, 22, from Sukhchhari Moulvipara village in Amirabad union of the upazila and Md Siddique, 20, from the Delipara area in Satkania upazila.