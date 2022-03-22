ACC's recommendations are ignored: Chairman

Chairman of the Anti-Corruption Commission (ACC), Moinuddin Abdullah said that their recommendations were not taken into account as expected, reports UNB.

He made the remarks at a press conference on Monday at the ACC head office on the annual report.

Responding to a question from reporters, the ACC chairman said, "We will continue our work. The responsibility for implementation lies with the respective ministries and organisations. The ACC does not have the administrative authority to see if they are doing it."