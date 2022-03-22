ACC's recommendations are ignored: Chairman

"We have requested the cabinet division to come up with a framework to ensure that these recommendations are implemented, because the cabinet department acts as the co-ordinator of each ministry."
On the other hand, the ACC Commissioner (Investigation) Mozammel Haque Khan said, "We cannot pressurise for the implementation of the recommendations based on the investigative reports. That would be an abuse of power by the ACC. However, if you (journalists) provide us with any specific information, then we can press for action in that regard."
Asked whether corruption has decreased, the ACC chairman said, "It is not easy to comment on this from our position. We don't have any such mechanism to give concrete information regarding this. We don't even have a research cell to comment on. We have no choice but to guess."
The commission in 2017 formed 25 organisational teams for submitting reports after investigating laws, administrative procedures, and various sides of government money embezzlement and misuse in 25 public institutions.