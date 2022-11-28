‘Discrimination cannot be removed without a change in mindset’

The tea gardens in Sylhet are plagued with various problems. Different crises are disrupting the education of children of the tea workers' families here. There is a crisis of teachers and schools as well.

Tea workers’ children need to be educated and brought into the mainstream for the sake of social equity.

That’s how Mita Goala expressed her opinion during the free discussion session of the campaign on United Nations’ Sustainable Development Goals (SDG) in Sylhet.

Mita, a resident of Lakkatura tea garden in Sylhet Sadar Upazila, took the secondary school certificate examination this year.

Prothom Alo and United Nations Development Programme (UNDP) jointly organised the programme, ‘SDG Campaign-2022: Need for youth and women representation,’ on Saturday.

Prothom Alo Bondhushava assisted in organising the event. The campaign started on with an event in Rajshahi on 19 November. Later, there are programmes on this issue in Chattogram and lastly in Dhaka.