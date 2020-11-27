Under this year’s theme “Orange the World: Fund, Respond, Prevent, Collect”, the dialogue provided a platform to further discuss strategies for coordinated efforts to address sexual violence and strengthen accountability.

In light of recent public outcry, the UN family continued its efforts to dismantle misunderstanding around rape, changing its narrative and advocate for concrete actions to tackle it. Three expert meetings on actions against sexual violence were held on 22 November to further gain expert recommendations on how to accelerate efforts to end sexual violence. This discussion was informed by last year’s 10 Actions against Rape endorsed by the GoB, UN, development partners and civil society, the press release said.

The analysis and recommendations were then presented by Nahim Razzak, MP in the virtual dialogue held on 25 November. The panel discussion covered what different ministries including Law, Justice and Parliamentary Affairs, Ministry of Health and Family Welfare and MoWCA have done to accelerate actions and advice on strategic interventions to end GBV.

The overarching outcome emerging from the dialogue was that society must work together to change the narrative of rape and shift from blaming victims to holding perpetrators accountable. As highlighted by UN Resident Coordinator Mia Seppo, “Women demand accountability, they do not want to be protected, they want to have their rights, respecting it, they want to feel safe in their homes and in public spaces. Women require safety at homes and in public spaces. Bangladesh government needs to accelerate the process of legal reform to outlaw marital rape and discriminatory laws once and for all.”