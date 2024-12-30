No compromise with professional standards in journalism: Iftekharuzzaman
Transparency International Bangladesh (TIB) executive director and head of the anti-corruption reforms commission Iftekharuzzaman commented that there can be differences of views but journalists have to be united on the question of professionalism. There can be no compromise from the point of professional standards.
He said this while speaking at the closing session of a three-day programme, ‘Workshop on Data Journalism’ organised by TIB at BCDM in Gazipur’s Rajedrapur this Saturday.
Iftekharuzzaman said, “What you are writing should be based on facts. You should not compromise. When you compromise once, you would have to do it for the rest of your life. Offence is the best defence. You have to be united in the professional area.”
The training workshop taught journalists about data analysis, data collection, and the ways of presenting these in a proper way. There were extensive discussions and hands-on training on the use of latest computer tools and techniques for creating data-based stories.
Outreach and communication director at TIB, Mohammad Tauhidul Islam, managing director of Digitally Right, Miraj Ahmed Chowdhury, and Microsoft trainer Anwar Hossain Fakir were the trainers of the workshop. In addition to them, data journalist at Bloomberg, Nazmul Ahsan had also joined the workshop online.
Assistant coordinator at TIB, KM Rafiqul Alam, Rifat Rahman, and deputy coordinator Zafar Sadiq were also present at the workshop.