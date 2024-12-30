No compromise with professional standards in journalism: Iftekharuzzaman

Transparency International Bangladesh (TIB) executive director and head of the anti-corruption reforms commission Iftekharuzzaman commented that there can be differences of views but journalists have to be united on the question of professionalism. There can be no compromise from the point of professional standards.

He said this while speaking at the closing session of a three-day programme, ‘Workshop on Data Journalism’ organised by TIB at BCDM in Gazipur’s Rajedrapur this Saturday.