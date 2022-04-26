Adaptive cropping systems to increase food production in charlands: Webinar

The International Rice Research Institute (IRRI), the Bangladesh Rice Research Institute (BRRI) and the Bangladesh Agricultural Research Institute (BARI) jointly implemented the research project funded by the National Academy of Science (NAS) and the USAID.

The pilot project was carried out in the period between 2018 to 2021 at Char Ganai, Kaunia under Rangpur district and Char Saula, Bauphal under Patuakhali district.

The main research activities were to understand the socio economic situation and livelihoods of the inhabitants, analyse climate risks and vulnerabilities, and evaluate improved and climate-smart agricultural technologies and practices in the charlands.

The ministry of agriculture’s secretary Md Sayedul Islam said 40 per cent of the country’s labour force is employed in agriculture and 70 per cent of population depends directly or indirectly on agriculture for livelihood.