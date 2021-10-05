ADB appoints new country head for Bangladesh

The Asian Development Bank (ADB) has appointed Edimon Ginting as its new country director for Bangladesh.

Edinon Ginting, succeeding Manmohan Parkash, assumed office on Tuesday.

Ginting will lead ADB's operations in Bangladesh and policy dialogue with the government, development partners and other stakeholders.

He will oversee the implementation of ADB's upcoming country partnership strategy for Bangladesh, 2021-2025, which focuses on a rapid socio-economic recovery from the pandemic.