ADB appoints new country head for Bangladesh

The strategy also highlights boost in competitiveness by improving infrastructure for private sector-led development, promoting green growth and climate resilience, and strengthening human capital and social protection, among others.
Ginting has 22 years of professional experience, including about 14 years in ADB.
Prior to joining ADB, he worked as an economist at the International Monetary Fund in the United States and as an advisor to the budget committee of the Indonesian parliament.
He joined ADB in 2007 as an economist and held a series of senior positions, including senior country economist and deputy country director at ADB's Indonesia resident mission, and director for economic analysis and operational support division at ADB headquarters.
Ginting, a national of Indonesia, holds a doctorate degree in economics from Monash University, Australia. He also holds a master's degree in economics from Thammasat University, Thailand, and a bachelor's degree in economics and development studies from Gadjah Mada University, Indonesia.