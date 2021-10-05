Bangladesh

ADB appoints new country head for Bangladesh

UNB
Dhaka
default-image

The Asian Development Bank (ADB) has appointed Edimon Ginting as its new country director for Bangladesh.

Edinon Ginting, succeeding Manmohan Parkash, assumed office on Tuesday.

Ginting will lead ADB's operations in Bangladesh and policy dialogue with the government, development partners and other stakeholders.

He will oversee the implementation of ADB's upcoming country partnership strategy for Bangladesh, 2021-2025, which focuses on a rapid socio-economic recovery from the pandemic.

Advertisement
Advertisement

The strategy also highlights boost in competitiveness by improving infrastructure for private sector-led development, promoting green growth and climate resilience, and strengthening human capital and social protection, among others.

Ginting has 22 years of professional experience, including about 14 years in ADB.

Prior to joining ADB, he worked as an economist at the International Monetary Fund in the United States and as an advisor to the budget committee of the Indonesian parliament.

He joined ADB in 2007 as an economist and held a series of senior positions, including senior country economist and deputy country director at ADB's Indonesia resident mission, and director for economic analysis and operational support division at ADB headquarters.

Advertisement

Ginting, a national of Indonesia, holds a doctorate degree in economics from Monash University, Australia. He also holds a master's degree in economics from Thammasat University, Thailand, and a bachelor's degree in economics and development studies from Gadjah Mada University, Indonesia.

Read more from Bangladesh
Advertisement