ACC finds Abdus Sobhan’s 9 properties in US
The Anti-Corruption Commission traced nine houses and apartments owned by former Awami League lawmaker Abdus Sobhan alias Golap in the United States. The market value of the properties is Tk 320 million.
ACC sources said Abdus Sobhan owns these assets in the US by laundering money from Bangladesh.
Abdus Sobhan was elected lawmaker from Madaripur-3 constituency in December 2018, with the ticket of Awami League. He was defeated in elections held on 7 January 2024. He was made the party’s central publication and publicity secretary in the council held on 24 December 2022. He had earlier served the party as its office secretary.
Abdus Sobhan went into hiding after the fall of the Awami League government on 5 August last year by the student-people's mass uprising. Police arrested him on 25 August. He is behind bars.
At a press conference at the ACC head office in the capital’s Segunbagicha on Wednesday, its director general Md Akter Hossain said cases were filed against Abdus Sobhan on allegations of amassing wealth beyond known sources. There were suspicious transactions of over Tk 976.3 million at 51 bank accounts belonging to Abdus Sobhan, he added.