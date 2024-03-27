Letter sent to former state minister to vacate minister's bungalow

Despite not getting berth in the cabinet, former state minister for labour and employment Monnujan Sufian is still living in the official residence allocated for ministers.

The government's housing department has issued yet another letter on 21 March with a deadline to vacate the bungalow by 30 March.

After the 11th Jatiya Sangsad election held in 2018, the member of parliament elected from Khulna-3, Monnujan Sufian, was made state minister for labour and employment.

As state minister she was allocated an official residence, bungalow 6, on Hare Road, known as 'mantripara' or the ministers' locale.