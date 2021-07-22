Afghan VP slams Pakistani trolls with an image of 1971 Pakistan Army surrender

Afghanistan's vice-president Amrullah Saleh has hit out at Pakistani trolls by sharing on Twitter the iconic picture of the signing of the instrument of surrender by Pakistan’s Army during the liberation war of Bangladesh in 1971, reports UNB.

"We don't have, and never will have, such a picture in our history...Dear Pak Twitter attackers, the [Taliban] and terrorism will not be able to cure the trauma of this image. Find other ways," he tweeted.