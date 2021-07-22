Afghan VP slams Pakistani trolls with an image of 1971 Pakistan Army surrender

On 16 December 1971, Pakistani commander Amir Abdullah Khan Niazi surrendered to Lt Gen Jagjit Singh Aurora, the commander of the Joint Forces, at then-Ramna Race Course, now Suhrawardy Uddayan, where Father of the Nation Bangabandhu Sheikh Mujibur Rahman made his historic call for independence on 7 March 1971.
As a symbol of surrender, Niazi also handed over his revolver to Lt Gen Aurora.
“Yes, yesterday I flinched for a fraction of a second as a rocket flew above and landed few meters away,” Saleh said.
He was referring to the rocket attacks that took place on Tuesday while president Ashraf Ghani and others were offering prayers on the occasion of Eid-ul-Adha at the Presidential Palace in Kabul.
At least three rockets hit near the presidential palace on Tuesday shortly before Ashraf Ghani was to give an address to mark the major Muslim holiday of Eid al-Adha, reports AP.
There were no injuries and the rockets landed outside the heavily fortified palace grounds, said Mirwais Stanikzai, spokesman for the interior minister.
