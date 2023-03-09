Anti-state deal with Adani Power has to be cancelled immediately: Fakhrul

BNP secretary general Mirza Fakhrul Islam Alamgir has blasted Bangladesh’s power purchase deal with India’s conglomerate Adani Power terming it anti-state and anti-people, urging the government to rescind the deal immediately.

Fakhrul said these while speaking at a roundtable styled ‘Power sector in a great danger: The economy in abyss’ in a city hotel on Thursday. Association of Engineers Bangladesh organised the event.

The BNP secretary urged the government to revoke indemnity act in power and energy sector and bring the persons involved with corruption in these sectors to book.