Bangladesh

Anti-state deal with Adani Power has to be cancelled immediately: Fakhrul

Staff Correspondent
Dhaka

BNP secretary general Mirza Fakhrul Islam Alamgir has blasted Bangladesh’s power purchase deal with India’s conglomerate Adani Power terming it anti-state and anti-people, urging the government to rescind the deal immediately.

Fakhrul said these while speaking at a roundtable styled ‘Power sector in a great danger: The economy in abyss’ in a city hotel on Thursday. Association of Engineers Bangladesh organised the event.

The BNP secretary urged the government to revoke indemnity act in power and energy sector and bring the persons involved with corruption in these sectors to book.

He also said the corruption that took place in these sectors would be probed if BNP goes to power.

“This illegitimate government has picked power-energy sector for looting in a planned way. Power deal with Adani is not only incongruent, but also of ulterior motive. This deal has raised eyebrow in many countries. How could Bangladesh strike such a deal?,” Fakhrul said.

The BNP secretary general also thinks there was political motive behind signing this deal.

“The deal was in 2017, before the general election (of Bangladesh) in 2018. This timing is very important. It was asked in Indian parliament whether it is a bribe to Indian prime minister,” said Fakhrul.

He also alleged that not only the power sector, the government has corrupted every sector.

