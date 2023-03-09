Anti-state deal with Adani Power has to be cancelled immediately: Fakhrul

He also said the corruption that took place in these sectors would be probed if BNP goes to power.
“This illegitimate government has picked power-energy sector for looting in a planned way. Power deal with Adani is not only incongruent, but also of ulterior motive. This deal has raised eyebrow in many countries. How could Bangladesh strike such a deal?,” Fakhrul said.
The BNP secretary general also thinks there was political motive behind signing this deal.
“The deal was in 2017, before the general election (of Bangladesh) in 2018. This timing is very important. It was asked in Indian parliament whether it is a bribe to Indian prime minister,” said Fakhrul.
He also alleged that not only the power sector, the government has corrupted every sector.