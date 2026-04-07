Police Commission likely to be further weakened

The Police Commission Ordinance–2025, promulgated by the interim government as part of reforming the police force, is now being revised for presentation as a bill in the Jatiya Sangsad (national parliament).

According to sources within the Ministry of Home Affairs and the police, the ordinance originally included a provision requiring the Police Commission to recommend the appointment of the Inspector General of Police (IGP). However, it has now been advised that this provision be removed.

A ministry-level review and recommendation report on ordinances issued during the interim government states that, under Section 12 of the Police Commission Ordinance, the Commission is tasked with recommending the appointment of the IGP. It argues that entrusting such a significant state appointment to the Commission is not reasonable, and therefore the provision should be omitted.

Sources indicate that the bill may be placed before Parliament in revised form with this clause removed. This suggests that an already weak Police Commission, as outlined in the ordinance, may be weakened further. Consequently, the prospect of meaningful police reform is becoming increasingly uncertain.