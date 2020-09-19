Ahmed Shafi laid to rest



Funeral prayers were conducted from there.



Earlier, the vehicle carrying his body reached the madrasah premises at 10:00am on Saturday.



Meanwhile security was tightened in four upazilas of Chattogram to avoid any untoward situation over the burial of Ahmed Shafi.



Allama Shafi breathed his last at a hospital in the capital on Friday evening at the age of 104, within 24 hours of resignation from his post at the Hathazari madrasah in the face of student protests.

