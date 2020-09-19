Security beefed up in Chattogram before janaza, burial of Allama Shafi

Security has been tightened in four upazilas of Chattogram to avoid any untoward situation over the burial of the rector of Al-Jamiatul Ahlia Darul Ulum Moinul Islam, popularly known as Hathazari Madrasa, Allama Shah Ahmed Shafi, reports news agency UNB.

Allama Shafi, also chief of Hefazat-e-Islam Bangladesh, breathed his last at a hospital in the capital on Friday evening at the age of 104, within 24 hours of resignation from his post at the Hathazari Madrasa in the face of student protests.

His namaj-e-janaza will be held on the madrasa premises after Zohr prayers today and be buried at the madrasa's graveyard.