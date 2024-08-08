India lets Sheikh Hasina decide on her next destination
The former prime minister of Bangladesh, Sheikh Hasina, will take a decision on herself about her next destination, says India.
Randhir Jaiswal, a spokesperson for the Indian external affairs ministry, made the statement at a weekly press briefing on Thursday.
In response to a query, he said, “We do not have an update on her plans…It will not be appropriate for me to comment on her plans. It is for her to take this forward.”
He later said, “We hope for the early restoration of the law and order situation in Bangladesh. This is both in the interest of Bangladesh as a whole and the larger region as a whole.”
In the face of a student-led mass uprising, Sheikh Hasina stepped down as the prime minister and went to India under a special arrangement.