India lets Sheikh Hasina decide on her next destination

The former prime minister of Bangladesh, Sheikh Hasina, will take a decision on herself about her next destination, says India.

Randhir Jaiswal, a spokesperson for the Indian external affairs ministry, made the statement at a weekly press briefing on Thursday.

In response to a query, he said, “We do not have an update on her plans…It will not be appropriate for me to comment on her plans. It is for her to take this forward.”