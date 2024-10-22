Hasnat Abdullah made convener of Student Against Discrimination
The Student Against Discrimination formed a four-member convening committee on Tuesday.
Hasnat Abdullah was made convener while Arif Sohel member secretary, Abdul Hannan Masud, chief organiser and Umama Fatema became the spokesperson.
Sarjis Alam, one of the convenors of Student Against Discrimination, announced the at a press conference at the Central Shaeed Minar in Dhaka around 8:00 pm on Tuesday.
Coordinators of this student platform said they would soon declare a full committee.
Several coordinators including Hasnat Abdullah, Arif Sohel, Abdul Hannan Masud, and Umama Fatema addressed the press conference.
They said the committee was formed based on the opinions of all coordinators, and they want to reshuffle the organisational structure so that none can carry out misdeeds using the identity of fake coordinators. The main goal of the committee will to organise the forces of the mass uprising and uproot all ill-efforts of Mujibism.
Coordinators Abdul Kader said Student Against Discrimination will work as national organisation and will never take a shape of a political party.
The coordinators also greeted Sarjis Alam for becoming the general secretary of the July Shaheed Smrity Foundation.