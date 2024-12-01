44.7pc believe interim govt struggling to control price: VOA survey

A survey carried out by Voice of America (VOA) revealed that the majority of citizens believe that the interim government of Bangladesh is either faring worse than the previous Awami League government in keeping inflation under control or that the situation remains the same.

The survey showed that 44.7 per cent of the respondents believe that the interim government has done worse than the last Awami League government in reducing the prices of daily essentials like rice, fish, vegetables, eggs, meat, and oil.

Meanwhile, less than one-fourth of the respondents (23.8 per cent) believe that the current interim government is doing better than the previous government. About one-third of the respondents (30.8 per cent) believe that the situation remains the same as before.

In the survey, 1,000 respondents were asked to compare the term of the interim government with the rule of former Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina’s government. The survey showed a slight difference between male and female respondents regarding inflation.

As many as 31.3 per cent of the male respondents believe that the interim government is doing better than the past government in controlling inflation. Meanwhile, among the female respondents, only 16.3 per cent believe the interim government is doing better than the Awami League government.