China commits $2.1b in investments, loans, grants to Bangladesh

During the bilateral meeting, Professor Yunus has requested president Xi Jinping to give his "green signal" to Chinese private companies to invest in Bangladesh. President Xi affirmed that he would encourage Chinese firms to relocate their manufacturing plants to Bangladesh as they look to diversify their production destination, said Chowdhury.

"This visit will play a big part in persuading many Chinese companies to invest in Bangladesh. It is just a matter of time," he added.

On Friday, Professor Yunus and Ashik Chowdhury briefed officials of more than 100 Chinese companies, including some of the biggest in the world, to invest in manufacturing in Bangladesh, especially in advanced textiles, pharmaceuticals, light engineering and renewables. They spoke in three interactive sessions in Beijing.

"So far, the response is very positive," he said.