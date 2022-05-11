Amnesty, RSF, TIB lost credibility for biased, baseless reporting: Info minister

Hasan said TIB's allegation of plundering about Tk 230 billion on Covid vaccines was baseless and a misreporting.
Turning to the Amnesty International (AI) the minister said it was silent when BNP launched the petrol bomb campaign against the government in the name of movement. It, however, was vocal against the trial of the war criminals in Bangladesh.
"This is how Amnesty International has lost its credibility here," he observed.
The minister once again rejected the latest press freedom index published by Paris-based RSF (Reporters Without Border) in which Bangladesh slipped 10 notches to 162 among the 180 countries of the world where the survey was done.
How one can trust an organisation which places Bangladesh behind even Afghanistan, not at all known for press freedom and security of journalists, he asked.
Responding to another question Hasan said Bangladesh Press Council and Press Institute of Bangladesh (PIB) have been asked to prepare a data base of journalists in the country.
This, he said, is aimed at identifying the genuine journalists so they get security in carrying out their work and keeping the job. When done the proposed data base will also leave out those who are not journalists at all.
Hasan reiterated that the Digital Security Act (DSA) has been made for the overall security of the people from digital harassment and assaults on their dignity and privacy.
"This is absolutely not against journalists," he reaffirmed though admitting abuses in some cases. He said there have been some abuses of the law against journalists and the government acted to stop it.
No case under the DSA can be filed now without permission from the police and no journalist can either be arrested in sweeping action, he said. "The interests of journalists are being protected," he said.