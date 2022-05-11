Amnesty, RSF, TIB lost credibility for biased, baseless reporting: Info minister

Information and Broadcasting minister Hasan Mahmud on Wednesday came down heavily on the organisations like Amnesty International, RSF and TIB for what he said their biased reporting on human rights, press freedom and corruption in Bangladesh.

"These organisations have lost their credibility because of their partiality against Bangladesh," Hasan told the members of Overseas Correspondents Association Bangladesh (OCAB) in reply to a question, reports UNB.

He said that the Bangladesh branch of Transparency International (TIB) issues statements like a political party instead of any research on an issue.

In support of his criticism, the minister cited a couple of recent examples such as TIB's statement against the railway minister on the ticketless travel by three of his relatives and allegation of corruption in the treatment of Covid-19 patients in Bangladesh.