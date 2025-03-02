ACC recovers over Tk 24 million from house of ex-DGFI chief

The Anti-Corruption Commission on Sunday conducted a drive at the house of former Director General (DG) of Directorate General of Forces Intelligence (DGFI) Saiful Alam in Cantonment area and recovered Tk 2,42,50,000.

The ACC along with a joint forces team, comprising police, army and DB conducted a drive at the house of Saiful and recovered Tk 2,42,50,000, kept in two luggage, said Akter Hossain, director general of ACC told reporters.