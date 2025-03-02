ACC recovers over Tk 24 million from house of ex-DGFI chief
The Anti-Corruption Commission on Sunday conducted a drive at the house of former Director General (DG) of Directorate General of Forces Intelligence (DGFI) Saiful Alam in Cantonment area and recovered Tk 2,42,50,000.
The ACC along with a joint forces team, comprising police, army and DB conducted a drive at the house of Saiful and recovered Tk 2,42,50,000, kept in two luggage, said Akter Hossain, director general of ACC told reporters.
Tahasin Munabil Haque, an investigating officer of the Anti-Corruption Commission was present during the drive.
The seized money was deposited to the treasury office.