Israel's action in the name of self-defence not justified: Bangladesh at ICJ

The hearing began on Monday at The Hague in the Netherlands at the highest court of the United Nations. The hearing was initiated at the call of the UN General Assembly. During the hearing, over 50 countries and 3 organisations will present their arguments in phases. The hearing will continue up till 23 February. This hearing has no connection with the cases filed by South Africa with the ICJ concerning the genocide in Gaza.

Bangladesh's ambassador to the Netherlands M Riaz Hamidullah presented Bangladesh's arguments at the hearing yesterday, Tuesday. He said, the killing of thousands of civilians including children in the Israel-occupied Palestinian territory, the destruction of homes and obstruction of food and water supplies, is an instance of ethnic cleansing. The UN must consider taking further action to bring an end to Israel's occupation of the territory. Measures must also be taken to bring an end to the racial hatred of Israel against the Palestinians.

M Riaz Hamidullah explained the pertinence of Bangladesh's participation in the ICJ hearing. He particularly highlighted the liberation war of 1971 and Bangladesh constitutional and legal stand.