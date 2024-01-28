Israeli aggression and genocide must halt

Since 8 October last year the occupying Israeli forces have been indiscriminately killing people in Gaza. No protest, contempt or call from the international community is able to stop them. The death toll there has surpassed 26,000 already with majority of them being women and children.

Under this circumstance, every single peace-loving citizen of the world had their eyes on International Court of Justice (ICJ) trial held in Hague of the Netherlands. The Palestinians had been demonstrating in front of the court till the minute before the verdict was read out.

ICJ has directed Israel to take steps to prevent the genocide in Gaza. At the same time, facilitate “urgently needed” humanitarian aid into the besieged territory, handing down rulings in a case that has drawn global attention.