Press freedom under extreme threat: NOAB
Freedom of press is under extreme threat, remarked Newspaper Owners’ Association of Bangladesh (NOAB) on Monday.
The organisation expressed its worries in this situation and strongly condemned the incidents.
NOAB is watching with worries that attacks on the freedom of press in the country have been continuing in different forms, said a notification, signed by NOAB president AK Azad on Monday.
It further said that already the incidents of taking position in front of the offices of Prothom Alo and The Daily Star, attacking and vandalisms have taken place. Some people have been trying for two days to create chaos by taking position on the road in front of the headquarters of Prothom Alo in the city’s Karwan Bazar. Later, the law enforcement agency members dispersed them. The programme continued even today.
NOAB thinks if anyone has any objection against any news report or the editorial policy of any newspaper, that person could highlight his/her position and statements. But such attempts to unleash chaos has been hampering the practice of journalism and its environment.
Condemning such incidents strongly, NOAB called on the government to strictly prevent mob justice at all types of organisations, including the media.
At the same time, NOAB requested all the relevant sides to refrain from activities that are against press freedom.