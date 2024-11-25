Press freedom under extreme threat: NOAB

It further said that already the incidents of taking position in front of the offices of Prothom Alo and The Daily Star, attacking and vandalisms have taken place. Some people have been trying for two days to create chaos by taking position on the road in front of the headquarters of Prothom Alo in the city’s Karwan Bazar. Later, the law enforcement agency members dispersed them. The programme continued even today.

NOAB thinks if anyone has any objection against any news report or the editorial policy of any newspaper, that person could highlight his/her position and statements. But such attempts to unleash chaos has been hampering the practice of journalism and its environment.